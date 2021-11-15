ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Casper Sleep Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Durational Capital

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Casper Sleep (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep, Inc. (CSPR) Report, for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Durational Capital.

Ademi LLP alleges Casper Sleep's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Casper Sleep shareholders will receive only $6.90 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Casper Sleep by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Casper Sleep accepts a superior bid. Casper Sleep insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Casper Sleep's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Casper Sleep.

If you own Casper Sleep common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/casper-sleep-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP Guri AdemiToll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-casper-sleep-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-going-private-transaction-with-durational-capital-301424166.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BMTX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of BM Technologies, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - BMTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) and First Sound Bank ("FSB") is fair to BMTX shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed merger, BMTX will pay up to $7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately $23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain conditions and adjustments. The investigation concerns whether BMTX and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") and certain of its senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Peloton common stock between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period")
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dicerna" or the "Company") (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $38.25 per share in cash for each share of Dicerna common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zillow Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper Sleep Inc#Llp#Board Of Directors#Ademi Llp Investigates#Cspr Rrb Report#Durational Capital#Ademitoll#Lrb 866 Rrb
TheStreet

TCBI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TCBI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) - Get Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Texas Capital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who (a) purchased Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Snap Inc. (SNAP) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Snap investors have until January 10, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. To Announce 3 Acquisitions By Year End

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to announce it has plans to add 3 new businesses by the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MERGER ALERT - CPLG, DVD, and GFED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation Of Akumin Inc. (AKU) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") (AKU) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Akumin investments or would like to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Is Being Sued By Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of purchasers of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (Nasdaq: HEPS) American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Hepsiburada is an online e-commerce company in Turkey where it is known as the "Amazon of Turkey."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. (NYSE: LSPD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed") (LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NOVAVAX, INC. (NASDAQ: NVAX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novavax, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen to go public as IPO priced well above expected range, valuing company at nearly $3 billion

Sweetgreen Inc. is headed for its public debut Thursday, after the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants said overnight that its upsized initial public offering priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, up from an expected 12.5 million share offering. with a total of 106.31 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, the pricing valued that company at $2.98 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "SG." The company recorded a net loss of $30.1 million on revenue of $95.8 million during the three months ended Sept. 26, after a loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $55.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sweetgreen is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating the officers and directors of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) to determine whether they violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. AppHarvest is a sustainable food company that operates applied technology greenhouses to produce fresh, chemical-free, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and related products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy