Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Casper Sleep Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Durational Capital

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Casper Sleep (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep, Inc. (CSPR) Report, for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Durational Capital.

Ademi LLP alleges Casper Sleep's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Casper Sleep shareholders will receive only $6.90 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Casper Sleep by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Casper Sleep accepts a superior bid. Casper Sleep insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Casper Sleep's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Casper Sleep.

If you own Casper Sleep common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/casper-sleep-inc.

