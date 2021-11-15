ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham & Watkins Grows Mergers And Acquisitions Practice In Boston

By PR Newswire
BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that Todd Gleason has joined the firm as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and as a member of the Corporate Department. Gleason's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, securities, and other corporate and commercial transactions, with a particular focus on private equity-backed companies in the healthcare, business services, and technology sectors.

Gleason represents companies in all stages of business, including emerging and developing companies, private middle-market companies, and publicly held corporations, and serves as a strategic advisor to a number of corporate clients and boards.

"Todd is an outstanding addition to our Boston office and I am pleased to welcome him to the firm," said Hans Brigham, Boston Office Managing Partner. "He is well respected in the Boston M&A and private equity communities, and brings substantial experience across key industries that complements our current offerings and growing team. We continue to be committed to evolving with the needs of our clients in Boston and globally, and Todd's arrival underscores that priority."

Luke Bergstrom, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, said: "Todd's experience advising a diverse client base, ranging from emerging companies to private middle-market companies to publicly held corporations, on their most sophisticated transactions is perfectly aligned with our market leading M&A practice. Additionally, his focus on several of the most active sectors for M&A, including private equity, healthcare, business services, and technology, will be of tremendous benefit to our clients in Boston as well as across the US and globally."

"I am excited to join an international law firm like Latham, which has a broad and diverse corporate platform that includes one of the top-ranked M&A practices globally," said Gleason. "Latham's impressive global platform, robust transactional offerings, and strength across many industries will allow me to provide the best possible service to my clients."

Gleason received his JD from American University, Washington College of Law and his BA from Boston College. Gleason joins Latham from Hinckley Allen in Boston.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Hans Brigham, Boston Office Managing Partner, +1.617.948.6008

Luke Bergstrom, Global Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, +1.650.463.3083

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latham--watkins-grows-mergers-and-acquisitions-practice-in-boston-301424330.html

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

