ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Governor of Oregon Decorates Face Mask With Christmas Decor [PHOTO]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBGJV_0cxMEzgX00
Twitter

This is a bit much.

Many are still wearing face masks as COVID cases are on the rise in some parts of the country, but no one may be wearing one like this.

The governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, was spotted wearing a protective face mask and now the internet is reacting to the decor on the mask.

As you will see below, the governor decorated her mask with a Christmas theme and now some are asking why she went this far.

Her mask appears to have a clear Christmas ornament attached to it, along with other types of decor.

I ask, could you even wear this or would this be too much of a distraction? Feel free to comment on the social media platform to let us know what you think of this.

Now, I only hope that this inspires someone to put some Christmas lights on their mask this holiday season. Imagine walking into work or church with a mask that is blinking!

As you may expect, since the photo of the governor has surfaced, many have come out to either compliment her mask or be critical of it. The snow globe on her mask is what has many talking.

attachment-attachment-Screen-Shot-2021-11-15-at-8.53.26-AM

Comments / 140

John Erickson
4d ago

WINNER! Officially the dumbest bitch in the Pacific Northwest! I simply can't wait to move out of this shithole state and to our newly purchased home in the Midwest! bye Mandate Kate aka Lockdown Brown! LOLOLOLOL bye commies

Reply(14)
144
Pat Sutterfield
4d ago

Cute...but a proper face mask meant to protect against a virus wouldn't have all that "foo-foo" that gives airborne particles a place to land. 🤔

Reply(3)
35
Eric Nickell
4d ago

WTF, this is what you fools elected! When you get tired of BS from progressive liberals, you will vote GOP .

Reply(10)
59
Related
KXL

Kate Brown – Oregon’s Christmas Chicken

”She flies with her own wings.” Yes, that’s Oregon’s goofy state motto no one seems to understand or use. But it fits accidental Governor Kate Brown…who lucked into her current job through the corruption of Kitzhaber. Brown’s a perfect example of the Peter principle: elites get promoted till they reach their own level of incompetence.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Receives Piece Of The Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill

SALEM, Ore. — President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday on the White House lawn, hailing it as an example of what bipartisanship can achieve. What this means to Oregon is more jobs and at least 400 bridges can be repaired. Oregon Governor Kate Brown...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
KOCO

Authorities announce what mysteriously killed California family on remote hiking trail

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion and dehydration while hiking in a remote area in August. Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they died. Briese says their water container was empty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Kate Brown
WSET

Deadly parasite that enters body through bare feet hits Texas community

RANCHO VISTA, Texas (WOAI) - A Texas community is dealing with a deadly intestinal parasite also known by its scientific name, Strongyloides. It inhabits the guts of humans and other animals and excretes larvae during defecation. According to The Guardian, about 16 residents in Rancho Vista, were notified that they...
HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Breeder surrenders 513 dogs to shelter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Face Masks#Covid
Q97.9

9 Year Old Boston Girl Unlocks Her Dad’s Phone With His Face to Save Family

She had to unlock her dad's iPhone using his face after he passed out!. Maine got lucky with the Nor'easter a couple of weeks ago. But down in Massachusetts, they got hammered and thousands lost power. According to Boston 25 News, Jayline Barbosa Brandao’s home in Brockton was one of those that lost power. Jayline is 9 years old. They didn't have power for days. They had a generator though...and that's where the problem started.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
sweethomenews.com

Dan-Dee owners hanging it up

Jack Legg Jr. has spent nearly his entire professional life inside the walls of the building at 610 Main St. – Dan-Dee Sales. He started as a "12- or 13-" year-old, helping his dad, Jack Legg. "He mopped floors and waxed," said his wife Lisa, who has been active in...
SWEET HOME, OR
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
eastidahonews.com

Company apologizes after live autopsy performed in Oregon sparks backlash

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Details about a live autopsy performed in a downtown Portland hotel are sending shockwaves through the community and across the country. According to the event’s organizer, a company called Death Science, the autopsy was billed as a “cadaver lab class,” which was held at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront Hotel on October 17th. Tickets were available to the public for between $100 and $500, and attendees were able to observe an anatomical dissection on a human cadaver, both virtually and in-person. Death Science paid more than $10,000 for the cadaver.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

River in Hawaii that smells like beer discovered to be alcoholic

Residents of a town in Hawaii alerted authorities to a river that allegedly smelled like beer, and turned out to be 1.2 per cent alcoholic after testing.The stream, which flows into a creek in Waipio, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, was smelling so alcoholic that “you would think it was a beer pub that hadn’t opened its doors for three or four days,” a visitor told News Now Hawaii.Another visitor who was hiking around Diamond Head last week, not far from the H2 interstate highway and Ka Uka Boulevard, agreed that it “reeked”.An independent laboratory found that almost...
DRINKS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy