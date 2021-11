What a night of college basketball. We were waiting over six months for tip off. It seemed like there were just so much action throughout the day. From 2:30 EST with Washington State tipping off against Alcorn State, all the way down to UCLA and CSU Bakersfield past midnight on the east coast. So lets will break down the main points and see who the big winners and losers in the mid-major ranks from the first day were:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO