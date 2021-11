Tomorrow is Penn State’s final home game of the 2021 season. It’s crazy how fast football season always goes. Although the Nittany Lions won’t be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl this season, there’s still plenty to play for. An 8-4 record is what many predicted back in August, and that would pretty much guarantee a spot in the Outback Bowl. Getting a win over a solid SEC program would be a great way to build momentum going into 2022.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO