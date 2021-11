Officials with Williamson County Schools voted Nov. 15 to remove its mask requirement for students and staff. In a 7-5 vote, the district's board of education voted on a measure that would end a mask mandate that had been in effect for the past several weeks. Officials had discussed removing the requirement during its most recent board work session; however legislative action from Gov. Bill Lee and a federal lawsuit regarding school mandates cast some doubt over whether the requirement should be removed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO