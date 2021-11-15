Former MLB player Julio Lugo passes away at 45

Julio Lugo Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Former MLB infielder Julio Lugo has passed away after suffering what is believed to be a heart attack, his family tells Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45 years old.

Lugo played in 12 major league seasons, suiting up for the Astros, Devil Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves between 2000-11. He was the primary shortstop on the Red Sox’s 2007 World Series-winning team, part of a seven-year run as a regular at the position.

Lugo appeared in 120+ games in six of seven seasons between 2001-07 before transitioning into a utility role later in his career. Altogether, the slick-fielding infielder appeared in 1,352 MLB games, hitting .269/.333/.384 with 80 home runs over 5,338 plate appearances.

MLBTR sends our condolences to Lugo’s family, friends, teammates and loved ones.