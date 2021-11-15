ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Report: Cortland man accused of having gun tells police he needs it because he was shot this year

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvE7w_0cxMBvya00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cortland man arrested on a gun charge early Sunday told township police he needed it because he was wounded in a shooting earlier this year.

Justin Lennon, 23, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman after he was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Sunday at West Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue.

Youngstown man who was to go on trial for gun charges arrested on similar offense

Reports said police pulled over a car Lennon was driving for speeding and as officers talked to him, they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Lennon denied there was marijuana inside the car but when another officer came, he also smelled marijuana. As police were about to search the car, Lennon admitted there was marijuana in the car and a loaded semiautomatic handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Police found marijuana in the center console and a loaded 9mm pistol under the seat, reports said.

Reports said Lennon told police he has the gun because he was wounded in a shooting earlier this year in Youngstown and he normally does not have it in his car but he did Sunday because he is in the process of moving.

