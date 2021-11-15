Another cold front on its way to the RGV

Much cooler weather will move in tonight and continue into the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight with clouds and an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry. Winds will increase behind the front as cooler weather arrives late. The front will be offshore tomorrow, and skies will clear before dawn. We will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be windy and cool with high temperatures near 60. Tomorrow night will be cold with lows in the 30s, some spots northwest of Florence will cool to near freezing. The cool weather will continue on Saturday. We will see a bit of a warm up on Sunday with some spots near 70. The next cold front will bring a few showers on Monday, then a big cool down for the middle of next week. The coolest weather so far this fall will move in on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing away from the coast Monday and Tuesday nights.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO