Another cold front on its way to the RGV

Another cold front will make its way through the Rio Grande Valley later this week and with the front will be increased rain chances. The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports scattered to...
Meteorologists have released a more detailed forecast of the storm systems heading to the East Coast in the days leading up to Thanksgiving (scroll down to see where snow is possible). Monday will be cloudy and -- if there's precipitation -- it will likely be light rain in New Jersey,...
Meteorologists have released a more detailed forecast of the storm systems heading to the East Coast in the days leading up to Thanksgiving (scroll down to see where snow is possible).Monday will be cloudy and -- if there's precipitation -- it will likely be light rain in New Jersey, according to t…
ON THE MAPS: A cold front bisects Alabama this afternoon. North of the front, temperatures are only in the 40s and low 50s with a brisk north wind, but south of the front it is close to 80 degrees across the southeast counties of the state. A few rain showers continue in the colder air just north of the front at mid-afternoon… that rain will end soon and the sky will clear this evening.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Friday Morning: A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible overnight/Friday morning. The partial eclipse begins at 1:18 AM, the greatest eclipse at 97% (peak – mostly red moon) will be at 3:02 AM, and the partial eclipse ends at 4:47 AM. Look toward the western horizon! Viewing will last around 3 and a half hours, which means this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century! Unfortunately, there is a chance that clouds may obstruct viewing. Fingers crossed that skies clear enough for us to enjoy!
Much cooler weather will move in tonight and continue into the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight with clouds and an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry. Winds will increase behind the front as cooler weather arrives late. The front will be offshore tomorrow, and skies will clear before dawn. We will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be windy and cool with high temperatures near 60. Tomorrow night will be cold with lows in the 30s, some spots northwest of Florence will cool to near freezing. The cool weather will continue on Saturday. We will see a bit of a warm up on Sunday with some spots near 70. The next cold front will bring a few showers on Monday, then a big cool down for the middle of next week. The coolest weather so far this fall will move in on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing away from the coast Monday and Tuesday nights.
Today: Cooler air settles in with mostly sunny skies and slightly drier conditions. This is all thanks to the cold front that came in yesterday. Highs will be near 65 degrees in Baton Rouge. Saturday-Sunday: Nice weather holds with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s Saturday then up...
Cold air has settled in as far south as Oklahoma and Texas, with widespread freeze advisories in effect. A front that swept across the East has brought much colder air behind it, with freezing temperatures from the Midwest to the Northeast. A quick warm-up moves in this weekend before the...
Jacksonville, Fl — We are starting off with a little fog in some spots this morning in NE Florida. That fog will shift south ahead of a cold front through early this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s across the area. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll...
We didn’t quite reach record highs today, but temperatures were only a few degrees off those marks. Highs mainly in the mid-70s are more than 15 degrees above normal. It’s also the last true warmth we’re going to see for a while. Much cooler air arrives behind a cold front that will pass this evening. It will also deliver a few showers as it does so.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a cold end to this week, but another cold front moves in to start Thanksgiving week, and yet again a front moves in to end the week. It’s a beautiful Friday, but the sunshine can only help so much when we’re about 10 degrees below average. We’re topping out around 50 degrees, and a chilly breeze picks up to around 10 mph at times this afternoon.
Your headlines from November 18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: A man is charged with disorderly conduct after causing disturbance in Knoxville church, one is dead following a crash on the Spur and school officials are looking for parent's input in finding a new school superintendent.
DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year.
We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today.
A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by...
Skies clearing now and temperatures are cold out-the-door! Morning lows have dropped into the 20’s, as winds remain steady creating a brisk start! Current wind chills are hovering around 20° in many locations. Sunshine will be plentiful today, as high pressure builds! Afternoon highs under this new air mass will be cool for mid-November reaching only the lower 40’s. Wind will be relatively light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Comments / 0