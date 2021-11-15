ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tonight on FOX59 News at 10: Homicides suspects waiting for trial on other crimes

 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A FOX59 investigation found about 40% of homicide suspects in Indianapolis are awaiting trial on other crimes.

As more people are killed in the city of Indianapolis than any other time in history, FOX59 is examining what must change to keep people safe and alive.

Tonight on FOX59 News at 10, Courtney Crown takes a deeper look at this complicated issue of public safety versus an individual’s rights.

FOX59

IMPD locates missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said they have located a teen that went missing Thursday. IMPD said he was last seen in the area of the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He then left that area in  a gray jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown plate number. 
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Wabash County man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for James Conley has been canceled and he has been found, police say. Conley has been taken to a hospital to be checked on and his family has been notified. ———————- WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 56-year-old James Conley. He is described […]
WABASH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police raid south side Indianapolis home, recover more than $100K in stolen items

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers raided a home Thursday on Indy’s south side and seized tens of thousands of dollars in stolen construction equipment. SWAT team officers first showed up at the home on Epler Avenue Wednesday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant. The suspect wasn’t home, but officers did locate what they believe to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Gun discharges while being cleaned in state government office downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gun accidentally discharged as an officer was cleaning the weapon inside Indiana’s state government complex in downtown Indianapolis, but no one was injured, authorities said. A law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state’s securities division was cleaning the gun Wednesday when it fired, said Allen Carter, spokesman for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP investigating inmate stabbed to death at Miami Correctional Facility

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Indiana State Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility. Investigators say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, correction officers found Leo Cullen, 43, severely injured in a “dayroom” in the facility. He died despite medical intervention by prison staff members. An autopsy conducted by […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD asks Indy to take precaution when shopping this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holidays right around the corner, IMPD wants to remind everyone to stay safe while shopping, especially with Black Friday next weekend. Officer Robyn Frazier of IMPD talked to us about specific precautions you can take to deter and prevent shopping theft and crime: Lock your vehicle- Sounds simple however it’s not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3-vehicle crash on Indy’s west side leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Crash scene investigators are working to determine the cause of a multi-car accident on Indy’s west side that left one person dead. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, near the intersection of West Washington Street and Center Greens Boulevard. Three vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

On this day in weather: 140-year-old rain record

INDIANAPOLIS – This day in weather is very interesting. In 2016, we had record warm temperatures. In 2017, we had an EF-0 touchdown in Tippecanoe County. Our record cold temperature goes back to 1880! Record high: 75° set back in 2016 Record low: 5° set back in 1880 Snowfall: 2.0″ set back in 1984 Precipitation: […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

