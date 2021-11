Wow, what a week it has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox, together. And we’ve got more news to share as we take another step toward our mission of bringing gaming to more people where and when they want to play: Today you can play Game Pass games from the cloud on your Xbox console. We’re excited that Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. We are launching in 25 regions with Brazil coming soon. This capability will initially roll out with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers and scale to all gamers in supported markets over the coming weeks.

