ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving tradition continues for strangers who connected through text

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW4Wi_0cxM9u7o00

MESA, Ariz. — For a sixth year, Jamal Hinton plans to join Wanda Dench for Thanksgiving in Arizona. It’s a tradition that started with a mistake, but turned into much more.

In 2016, Dench mistakenly texted Hinton while trying to reach her grandson to talk about Thanksgiving plans. Hinton wound up invited to Thanksgiving that year, and each year after. The story went viral, catching the attention of people around the world, according to KNXV.

On Sunday, Jamal tweeted screenshots of his conversation with Wanda, confirming he would be returning for Thanksgiving.

This will be the second year without Wanda’s husband Lonnie. CNN reported Lonnie passed away from complications caused by COVID-19 on April 5, 2020.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FOX59

Accidental Thanksgiving: Grandmother who texted random teen will celebrate holiday with him for 6th time

MESA, Ariz. – This “accidental” Thanksgiving tradition isn’t so accidental anymore. In 2016, Jamal Hinton received a text message from Wanda Dench. It was a mistake—Dench was trying to contact her grandson, who’d changed his phone number. Hinton received the message while sitting in his high school class. The pair quickly figured out their mistake, […]
SOCIETY
energy941.com

Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will once again get together for the holiday, six years after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she had texted her own grandson. Jamal tweeted Sunday, “We are all set for year 6!” He is bringing his girlfriend and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Shawnee News-Star

Family tradition of adoption continued through FireLodge

November is National Adoption Month, and Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s FireLodge Children & Family Services works year-round to place Potawatomi children in foster and adoptive homes that ensure a loving environment and connection to their Native culture. CPN tribal member Sara Winsett and her husband Michael decided to expand their family...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Mesa#Knxv#Cnn#Cox Media Group
WKRC

Wrong number text turns into beloved 6-year Thanksgiving tradition

MESA, Ariz. (WSET) — An accident turned into a six-year tradition for two people in Arizona. Back in 2016, Wanda Dench thought she was texting her grandson, but instead, she sent the message to Jamal Hinton. The text was an invite to Thanksgiving dinner, and Hinton rolled with it. When...
MESA, AZ
weeklypostnc.com

Celebrating Thanksgiving Traditions

CHARLOTTE – Every year on the 4th Thursday in November, we commemorate the day in 1621 when the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans gathered to share an autumn harvest feast. Unlike the lavish Thanksgiving feasts that grace many tables today, the very first Thanksgiving dinner was likely a meager...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fatherly

11 Sincere Texts to Send a Friend Who’s Going Through a Divorce

Whether amicable or hostile, out-of-the-blue or a long-time-coming, divorce is difficult. It marks the end of something once thought to be permanent and no matter how relieved one might be to sign the papers, there will be grief and hard feelings. If one of your friends gets divorced, it’s tricky to know how to be there for them. They’re likely stressed. They might withdraw. What do you say? What do you do? Something to entertain: Send them a text message to check in, express solidarity, or to let them know them you’ll be there. When phrased well, such messages do a lot of good.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WATE

Remix a traditional family classic this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Perhaps one of the most beloved pastimes at Thanksgiving is cooking traditional family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. While family favorites always hit the spot − especially during the holidays − a few might be ready for a refresh. That’s why Libby’s Vegetables has partnered with TV personality Jocelyn Delk Adams and author of the award-winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes to honor her grandmother’s recipes and remix them with a fun “grandbaby” twist.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WPTV

Florida mom's adults-only web page gets her banned from kids' school

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother of two in central Florida has been banned from her children's elementary school. She was told she's no longer welcome to volunteer there after another parent paid their way onto her page on an adults-only website featuring explicit photos and video. Victoria Triece, 30, makes...
FLORIDA STATE
B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy