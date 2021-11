The 2021 Boston Red Sox embarked on one of the more unexpected playoff runs in the MLB this season. While they were ultimately outdone by the eventual World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, nobody expected that the Red Sox would battling the Houston Astros in the ALCS with a chance to claim a spot in the World Series when the season began. But that’s what ended up happening, and it was a tough defeat to swallow, even with the lack of expectations heading into the season.

