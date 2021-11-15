Highlight: Key moments from closing arguments in Rittenhouse murder trial
KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) – Closing arguments that began on Monday capped nearly two weeks of at times tense court proceedings in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jury-decide-fate-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-after-closing-arguments-2021-11-15, the 18-year-old charged with murdering two men and wounding another during racial justice protests in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha last year....941theduke.com
Comments / 0