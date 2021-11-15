Texas CB Josh Thompson out for remainder of season due to leg injury

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Monday that starting cornerback Josh Thompson will be out for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula.

The senior has started 22 games in his career at Texas, logging 108 total tackles and two interceptions.

Thompson was arguably having the best season by any defensive bask on the team. Losing him will only make life more difficult for an already struggling defense. It is difficult to replace someone with as much leadership and experience that Thompson possesses.

The good news for Texas is they have solid depth at cornerback. Jahdae Barron and Darion Dunn will be seeing more extended playing time to fill Thompson’s role. Both guys have shown the ability to be reliable players.

Texas will try yet again to end their losing skid against West Virginia on Saturday. The Horns must win both of their remaining games to reach bowl eligibility.

