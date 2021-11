Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers after the two sides agreed to a deal that has the former NFL MVP under center again for the franchise he spent his best years in the pros with. Field Yates of ESPN reveals the major details of Newton’s contract with the Panthers, and it’s loaded with bonuses that can rack up the quarterback up to $10 million in earnings. Perhaps the most interesting of them all is the $1 million bonus for Newton if he could win Super Bowl MVP this season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO