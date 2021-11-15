ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Taylor could call on Sam Stubbs for Exeter’s FA Cup replay

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Sam Stubbs could be in contention to feature in Exeter’s FA Cup first round replay against Bradford on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old central defender made his debut for the Grecians in their Papa John’s Trophy victory over Bristol Rovers last week after recovering from a knee injury and may have a part to play in another cup tie against the Bantams.

Jevani Brown will be hoping to start and keep the momentum going after he scored for the first time in 45 matches in their 2-1 win over Oldham on Saturday.

Josh Coley recently returned from injury and is likely to play some minutes after being an unused substitute on the weekend.

Lee Angol could be in line to start for the visitors at St James Park.

The 27-year-old recently returned from a hamstring injury and came off the bench to net Bradford’s equaliser against Port Vale on Saturday.

The versatile Matty Foulds has started each of the club’s last four league games as well as the previous FA Cup tie between the sides and could line up from the off once again.

Oscar Threlkeld was substituted at half-time but it was not injury related.

