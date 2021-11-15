ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Weekend COVID update for Avoyelles: 8 cases in 321 tests

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 4 days ago

The three-day weekend COVID update for Avoyelles Parish was a little higher than most recent one-day reports, but not high enough to raise alarms. There were 321 COVID tests...

www.avoyellestoday.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
witzamfm.com

Southwestern Indiana COVID-19 Cases in Thursday Update

Dubois Co. - In Thursday's Update from the Indiana Department of Health, Dubois County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths. The single-day total of 20 new cases is the highest total since the county saw 22 positive cases on November 11th. The county has not seen a death since November 5th.
INDIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Climbing As MDH Reports 4,827 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With federal medical teams on the way to assist overloaded Minnesota hospitals, the state health department reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths. One of the dead was a Carlton County resident in their early 20s. The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.7%, above the high risk threshold. There are also a reported 73.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, putting the state well above the line considered high risk, which is just 10 per 100,000. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s cumulative number of people...
MINNESOTA STATE
KTLA

Smallpox-labeled vials ‘incidentally discovered’ in Pennsylvania lab freezer

Federal health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a facility in Pennsylvania that conducts vaccine research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer. “CDC, its administration partners, and law […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbs19news

Update on Stone Robinson Elementary COVID-19 cases

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Stone Robinson Elementary School is currently dealing with a cluster of COVID-19 cases. An Albemarle County Public Schools spokesperson said seven of the elementary school students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 27 people are in quarantine. Two students and two...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 828 Wednesday

The Arkansas Department of Health announced that COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 828 on Wednesday. State officals also announced 3 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state as a result of the pandemic to 8,595. Hospitalizations were up by 24, bringing the total number of...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDVM 25

Montgomery County mask mandate to return Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After a few maskless weeks in Montgomery County, the indoor mask mandate is coming back this Saturday at 12:01 a.m. after county health officials and the CDC confirmed seven consecutive days of substantial COVID-19 transmission. It comes just as neighboring Washington, D.C. is set to do away with its mask […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KSLTV

Utah reports 4,502 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday said 26 more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 4,502 residents tested positive for the virus over the weekend. UDOH broke down the case count into the following:. 2,044 cases on 11/12. 1,310 cases on 11/13. 1,162 cases...
UTAH STATE
thefreepress.ca

B.C. records 1,270 new cases, 16 COVID deaths over the weekend

The province recorded 1,270 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over the weekend. According to the health ministry, there were 502 new cases reported Saturday (Nov. 12), 387 cases reported on Sunday and 381 cases reported on Monday. By health authority, the numbers break down to 417 new cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 346 Kane County Cases, 8,922 Illinois Cases Recorded Over Weekend; Hospitalizations Rising in Region 8

OVERVIEW: Michigan Reports 21,034 Cases in 3 Days; NYC Encouraging All To Get Boosters; Corgi Beaten To Death in China as Part of Stringent COVID Measures. New York City health officials on Monday encouraged all adults who want to receive coronavirus vaccine boosters to seek them out, and asked health providers not to turn them away, a move that comes as federal regulators consider expanding the eligibility pool for Pfizer-BioNTech’s booster, the New York Times reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Reinfection totals swell weekend case count to 29,415

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 21,226 additional cases Saturday, 4,752 Sunday and 3,437 Monday, for a three-day total of 29,415. Saturday’s massive spike — almost quadruple Friday’s 5,555 case count — included 15,414 reinfection case numbers added into county totals. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently formalized a definition of reinfection as a person ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

