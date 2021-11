Tim Tszyu was able to get everything he wanted out of his final fight of 2021 ahead of an eyed title shot. Everything other than a stoppage, of course. Takeshi Inoue showed resilience and bravery in going twelve one-sided rounds with Tszyu, who claimed a landslide decision Wednesday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia. Scores were 119-108, 120-107 and 120-107 in favor of Tszyu, who was credited with a final round knockdown but forced to go the 12-round distance for the first time in his career.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO