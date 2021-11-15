ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old charged with homicide in Lansing

By Jam Sardar
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ixw1X_0cxM6NG800

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and prosecutors say a 13-year-old is one of the two people responsible for one of Lansing’s latest homicides.

The teenage boy, who they did not name, was charged on Saturday for the Oct. 22 death of Noah Sisung.

Sisung was shot and killed on Pennsylvania Ave. near Kendon Dr. The 13-year-old faces charges of open murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

PHOTOS: Lansing homicide victim identified, two believed suspects involved

He is being held at a juvenile facility, and his next court date is set for Dec. 2.

Police are still seeking a second suspect in the homicide and re-released pictures of that person.  Anyone with information in encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867).

They can also call Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.




