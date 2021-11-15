Terry Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Anaheim Ducks responded to a last-place finish in the eight-team Honda West Division and three consecutive seasons without an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by doing, well, not much except agreeing to a one-year contract with captain Ryan Getzlaf to return for his 17th NHL season (all with Anaheim). A lot of faith was put into a roster that has six homegrown players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft since 2016. Yet a fifth-round pick (No. 148) in the 2015 NHL Draft has given the Ducks a big lift entering their home game against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSMW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Troy Terry has scored 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in a 10-game point streak, the longest in the NHL this season and third-best by an Anaheim skater since 2000-01 behind Corey Perry (19 in 2009-10), Getzlaf (15 in 2007-08, 14 in 2013-14 and 11 games in 2015-16 and 2009-10) and Andy McDonald (11 in 2005-06). The 24-year-old forward has helped the Ducks (5-4-3) go 3-0-2 in their past five, with the biggest test to date against the Blues (7-1-1) to conclude a four-game homestand. -- Jon Lane, staff writer.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO