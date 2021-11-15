ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WATCH: Coach Ed Orgeron speaks at press LSU conference

By Sanestina Hunter
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Coach Ed Orgeron spoke at a...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha trial

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, capping off an intense trial surrounding the deadly unrest in that city last summer. Rittenhouse, 18, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide. The verdict came on...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron

Comments / 0

Community Policy