Dutch ovens that are worth adding to your holiday shopping list

The world’s third-largest company wants to get into your living room this holiday season. On Amazon right now, you can grab four new smart-TV models for $140 or $150 off each; of course, the TVs in question happen to be Amazon Fire models. A Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for half off ($25), but keep in mind that if you spring for one of the smart TVs, they can download apps, too. Apple nerds among us will also be pleased to learn that Airplay is on its way to Amazon TVs, though Apple’s own products continue to play nicest with each other.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO