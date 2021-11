With the end of This Is Us on the horizon, star Justin Hartley has already been tapped to executive produce a new series over at ABC. Hartley will be teaming up with Manifest co-executive producer Jeannine Renshaw and director Nzingha Stewart (Maid, Little Fires Everywhere) for No Good Deed, a thriller from Disney's 20th Television. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that ABC has given a commitment to the script with a penalty to the project.

