Watch live as David Cutcliffe talks Duke trying to break a 6-game slide when it hosts Louisville on Thursday

 4 days ago
Watch live as Duke head coach David Cutcliffe...

Brownlow's GIFs: Penultimate weekend lacks pizzazz for UNC, NC State

NC State lost the opportunity to control the Atlantic Division race with the heartbreaking loss at Wake Forest last week, but all is not lost. Wake's remaining schedule is much tougher than NC State's. Wake has two road games at Clemson and Boston College while NC State gets to host Syracuse and North Carolina. All NC State has to do to give itself a chance is win its remaining two games. And it starts with a Syracuse team that is capable of making you sweat a little, or at least it used to be. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, a week before UNC's season-ending matchup with the Wolfpack, they are hosting FCS Wofford, a team that is not even one of the good ones at the FCS level. Sam Howell, whether he plays or not, will be on the field with his team in some capacity for Senior Day festivities and on the field at Kenan Stadium as a member of the team for the last time, almost certainly. But considering he's a little dinged up, we're not likely to see much of him. Guess we'll all just have to wait when things get really good around here next Friday night.
Cunningham propels Louisville past Duke, 62-22

DURHAM, N.C. — Just imagine if Malik Cunningham had been feeling well. The Louisville quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 62-22 romp past Duke, helping the Cardinals clinch bowl eligibility Thursday night. “I was feeling pretty bad throughout the week,” Cunningham said. Cunningham shook off the illness and...
Brownlow's GIFs: Duke running out of chances to win an ACC game as Louisville comes to town

So, uh, Duke and Louisville are playing a football game tonight on primetime television! Bowl eligibility for Duke is off the table. Duke hasn't won a game since September 25 (although it was a win that gives Duke a transitive win over Texas, so there's that!). Remember that Kansas game? Duke scored 52 points. Do you know how many points Duke has in the last four games combined? Fifty-three. 5-3. And 29 of those were in one (super weird) game against Pitt. Duke has also allowed 102 points in the last two games alone and at least 45 points in four straight games. And there's speculation about head coach David Cutcliffe's future. So, things aren't going well.
