RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Says She Will ‘Never’ Get Married Again Amid Tom Girardi Divorce Drama

No wedding bells in her future. Amid her divorce from husband Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne is getting real about her love life.

When TMZ asked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, about her dating prospects on Sunday, November 14, she cackled and replied, “I’m sorry, I’m just laughing at the question.”

As she walked to her car, the “Get It Tonight” singer was pressed about men sliding into her DMs, teasing in response, “Oh, honey.”

However, when asked whether she would get married again in the future, she didn’t hold back. “No, I will not. Never,” the Dancing With the Stars season 24 alum said, adding that she would “probably not” date another lawyer either.

“But then again,” she continued. “I may need free legal [advice], who knows?”

Erika’s comments come nearly on year after she filed for divorce from Tom, 82, after more than 20 years of marriage. The estranged pair are also dealing with ongoing legal woes tied to a December 2020 lawsuit in which they were accused of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of plane crash victims.

Earlier this month, the Bravo personality’s lawyer submitted a “bombshell filing” regarding the allegation that Tom committed “illegal fee sharing” following the 2018 Lion Air incident.

Her attorney, Evan C. Borges, claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that the Chicago actress “never had and does not have any of the fee agreements between [the Girardi Keese firm] and the Lion Air clients,” which could potentially help clear her name, according to investigator Ronald Richards.

The reality star was sued in August for $25 million amid claims about her supposed involvement in Tom’s alleged wrongdoings. However, she has continued to maintain her innocence as the drama played out on season 11 of RHOBH.

Throughout the season’s reunion special, which aired in four parts, Andy Cohen asked Erika whether she knew anything about her ex’s business dealings. After previously staying silent on the matter, she weighed in on whether she thinks Tom is guilty of misusing funds.

“It does not look good,” she said during the third reunion episode on October 27. “However, we still need to get to the bottom of it. Only one side of the story has been told. I feel terrible. This is not who I am. And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that he has not done what is alleged here.”

Despite all the drama, the Pretty Mess author has considered getting back into the dating scene, telling TMZ last month that she’s interested in a man who is intelligent, but also has a bit of cash. “I think every girl likes a guy with money,” she said at the time.

More recently, Erika let fans know how she’s been feeling following the intense RHOBH season. “Everything’s good,” she told Extra’s special correspondent (and former Housewife) Teddi Mellencamp on November 9. “Life is turning in a positive direction.”

