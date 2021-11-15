ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden signs executive order targeting violence against Native Americans

By Naomi Lim
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden signed an executive order targeting what the White House described as an "epidemic" of violence against Native Americas at this year's Tribal Nations Summit, the first hosted by the White House since former President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.

Biden announced five new initiatives Monday to mark Native American Heritage Month. The measures include actions aimed at protecting tribal treaty rights, increasing tribal participation in federal lands management, incorporating tribal ecological knowledge into the federal government's scientific approach, and a 20-year oil and gas leasing ban near New Mexico's Chaco Canyon, as well as an executive order addressing violence against Native Americans.

“We have to continue to stand up for the dignity and the sovereignty of tribal nations,” Biden said Monday as he signed the "long overdue" executive order. "We're going to make some substantial changes in Indian country."

There was a slight delay in signing the executive order as the president waited for first lady Jill Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to join him onstage in the White House's purpose-built studio.

"Where is everybody?” the president asked.

The president also answered a shouted question regarding his sprawling, roughly $2 trillion climate and social welfare spending framework. He told reporters he had been "confident" it would eventually pass "since the day I stepped in office."

Jill Biden followed her husband's remarks at the two-day summit, touting federal efforts to promote Native American languages. She said her husband's government had invested millions of dollars in education programs to make sure they are not "forgotten."

"The ability to speak our own truth in our own words is power," the first lady added. "We have an obligation to heal the wounds of our past and pave a new path for Native communities, and the president and his team are doing just that."

Haaland spoke before the first couple. Haaland, the first Native American woman to lead the Interior Department, reminded the summit the White House had been constructed on Anacostan and the Piscataway homelands.

"Our voices have been given a new platform, and I am just one of those who have taken this historic opportunity to move past the days of inaction and apathy to take Native issues to the forefront of policy discussions, and to ensure tribal consultation is the accepted way of doing business in Indian country," she said.

Guest
3d ago

How about an executive order targeting violence against every American 🇺🇸

Eleazar Guerra
3d ago

How about executive orders Against your puppeteer Mandates....fjb..

State
Washington State
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Xavier Becerra
Daily Times

Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native American lands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday ordered several Cabinet departments to work together to combat human trafficking and crime on Native American lands, where violent crime rates are more than double the national average. Speaking at a White House summit on tribal nations, Biden signed an executive order...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msmagazine.com

Biden Signs Executive Order To Address ‘Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People’

A government report warned of gaps in law enforcement coordination and the tracking of cases for a vulnerable population. This story was originally published by The 19th. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at improving public safety and criminal justice for Native Americans, who are targets of violent crime at a rate much higher than the national average.
U.S. POLITICS
Fremont Tribune

Biden protects Native American site, boost safety

President Joe Biden showcased his commitment to Native Americans on Monday by taking steps to improve public safety and justice for their communities and seeking a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling on Chaco Canyon, an ancient heritage site in northwestern New Mexico. In signing the order on public safety, Biden said it was "long overdue." Biden addressed the first tribal nations summit since 2016. Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to participate in the two-day event, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering.
U.S. POLITICS
Place
Americas
