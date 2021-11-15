2 Days Only! Ulta Has So Many Early Holiday Deals — Up to 50% Off

Ulta Beauty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Limited-time savings! Ulta is helping Us gear up for the busy holiday season with a major sale, and we couldn’t be more excited. Interested? You should be, as you can score up to 50% off on makeup, skincare and so much more.

With that in mind, we wanted to highlight some of our absolute favorite items that you won’t want to miss out on below. This sale is ending soon, so if you want to score these savings, act fast!

The Best Deals at Ulta

This Powerful Blow Dryer

InStyler TURBO MAX Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings Ulta Beauty

This dryer has several settings that can deliver a salon-worthy blowout right at home!

Get the InStyler TURBO MAX Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings (originally $100) on sale for $70 at Ulta!

This Self Tanning Set

St.Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit Ulta Beauty

Keep you summer tan going strong with this bestselling mousse that’s beloved by celebrities and influencers!

Get the St.Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit (originally $55) on sale for $33 at Ulta!

This Facial Mist Set

Mario Badescu Meet the Mists Ulta Beauty

This set includes every Mario Badescu face mist on the market — prepare for the most refreshed skin of your life. Plus, this makes a fabulous gift!

This Luxury Foundation

BOBBI BROWN Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 Ulta Beauty

Shoppers say that they love the natural finish of this full-coverage foundation!

Get the BOBBI BROWN Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 (originally $50) on sale for $30 at Ulta!

This Highlighting Palette

Too Faced Born This Way Turn Up The Light Highlighting Palette Ulta Beauty

This palette is available in an epic array of shades so you can find your perfect highlight!

Get the Too Faced Born This Way Turn Up The Light Highlighting Palette (originally $42) on sale for $25 at Ulta!

This Ultimate Lip Gloss Set

NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Lip Gloss Vault Ulta Beauty

This set is a great gift for anyone who’s obsessed with a glossy lip!

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Lip Gloss Vault (originally $50) on sale for $38 at Ulta!

This Fun Eyeshadow Palette

Lime Crime Venus XL 2 Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette Ulta Beauty

You can create so many different eye looks with this palette, and Lime Crime is known for their quality offerings!

Get the Lime Crime Venus XL 2 Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette (originally $58) on sale for $35 at Ulta!

This Creamy Bronzer

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer Ulta Beauty

You won’t believe how buttery smooth this powder bronzer feels!

Get the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer (originally $16) on sale for $11 at Ulta!

These Anti-Aging Capsules

Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum Ulta Beauty

The powerful concentrated vitamin C in these capsules is designed to help prevent premature wrinkles. Sold!

Get the Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum (originally 87) on sale for $61 at Ulta!

This Radiance-Boosting Serum

Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Probiotic Ceramide Serum Ulta Beauty

Instantly brighten up your complexion with just a couple of drops of this serum!

Get the Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Probiotic Ceramide Serum (originally $45) on sale for $32 at Ulta!

This Rich Moisturizer

fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream Ulta Beauty

This face cream is excellent for the winter when we tend to experience more dryness.

Get the fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream (originally $45) on sale for $32 at Ulta!

Looking for more? Check out all of the beauty deals happening right now during Ulta’s Hello Holidays Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!