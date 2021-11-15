ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

2 Days Only! Ulta Has So Many Early Holiday Deals — Up to 50% Off

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU6C8_0cxM2r9k00
Ulta Beauty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Limited-time savings! Ulta is helping Us gear up for the busy holiday season with a major sale, and we couldn’t be more excited. Interested? You should be, as you can score up to 50% off on makeup, skincare and so much more.

With that in mind, we wanted to highlight some of our absolute favorite items that you won’t want to miss out on below. This sale is ending soon, so if you want to score these savings, act fast!

The Best Deals at Ulta

This Powerful Blow Dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EneAt_0cxM2r9k00
InStyler TURBO MAX Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings Ulta Beauty

This dryer has several settings that can deliver a salon-worthy blowout right at home!

Get the InStyler TURBO MAX Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings (originally $100) on sale for $70 at Ulta!

This Self Tanning Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePQRd_0cxM2r9k00
St.Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit Ulta Beauty

Keep you summer tan going strong with this bestselling mousse that’s beloved by celebrities and influencers!

Get the St.Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit (originally $55) on sale for $33 at Ulta!

This Facial Mist Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaQgz_0cxM2r9k00
Mario Badescu Meet the Mists Ulta Beauty

This set includes every Mario Badescu face mist on the market — prepare for the most refreshed skin of your life. Plus, this makes a fabulous gift!

This Luxury Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVSjO_0cxM2r9k00
BOBBI BROWN Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 Ulta Beauty

Shoppers say that they love the natural finish of this full-coverage foundation!

Get the BOBBI BROWN Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 (originally $50) on sale for $30 at Ulta!

This Highlighting Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKDzb_0cxM2r9k00
Too Faced Born This Way Turn Up The Light Highlighting Palette Ulta Beauty

This palette is available in an epic array of shades so you can find your perfect highlight!

Get the Too Faced Born This Way Turn Up The Light Highlighting Palette (originally $42) on sale for $25 at Ulta!

This Ultimate Lip Gloss Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzwGN_0cxM2r9k00
NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Lip Gloss Vault Ulta Beauty

This set is a great gift for anyone who’s obsessed with a glossy lip!

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars! Butter Lip Gloss Vault (originally $50) on sale for $38 at Ulta!

This Fun Eyeshadow Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjCQ4_0cxM2r9k00
Lime Crime Venus XL 2 Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette Ulta Beauty

You can create so many different eye looks with this palette, and Lime Crime is known for their quality offerings!

Get the Lime Crime Venus XL 2 Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette (originally $58) on sale for $35 at Ulta!

This Creamy Bronzer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzcqf_0cxM2r9k00
Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer Ulta Beauty

You won’t believe how buttery smooth this powder bronzer feels!

Get the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer (originally $16) on sale for $11 at Ulta!

These Anti-Aging Capsules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4c64_0cxM2r9k00
Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum Ulta Beauty

The powerful concentrated vitamin C in these capsules is designed to help prevent premature wrinkles. Sold!

Get the Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum (originally 87) on sale for $61 at Ulta!

This Radiance-Boosting Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODaLr_0cxM2r9k00
Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Probiotic Ceramide Serum Ulta Beauty

Instantly brighten up your complexion with just a couple of drops of this serum!

Get the Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Probiotic Ceramide Serum (originally $45) on sale for $32 at Ulta!

This Rich Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWjf1_0cxM2r9k00
fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream Ulta Beauty

This face cream is excellent for the winter when we tend to experience more dryness.

Get the fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream (originally $45) on sale for $32 at Ulta!

Looking for more? Check out all of the beauty deals happening right now during Ulta’s Hello Holidays Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet's Singles Day Sale is Happening Today Only: Up to 70% Off and Take an Extra 11% Off Everything

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Singles' Day sale!. The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, you can get up to 70% off and an extra 11% off applied at checkout on the entire site. In addition to accessories, you can shop Black Friday deals on dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags. But hurry -- the extra 11% off deal ends today.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Cream#Holiday Season#Limited Edition#Wrinkles#Instyler#Nyx
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Shop 50% off kitchen appliances from Target’s early ‘Holiday Best’ deals

The time is here. Target is whipping out amazing deals for its “Holiday Best” early Black Friday 2021 savings event. We’re stoked about the sale, especially with up to 50% off on kitchen appliances and home furniture, markdowns on toys and electronics and more. Though the sale ends tomorrow, November...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Us Weekly

Delilah Belle Hamlin Debuts Her Favorite Fashion Finds From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bravo fans have gotten to know Delilah Belle Hamlin over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the 23-year-old model has great genes — and great jeans! Delilah Belle’s street style is both enviable and attainable. On a recent Get Ready with Me on Amazon Live, the fashionista served some major looks! Her seasonal selections appeal to all ages — read on to shop Delilah Belle’s fabulous finds from Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Our Place's early Black Friday deals are here: Get up to $125 off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. By now,...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Festive Entertaining Essentials and Gifts Up to 30% Off

This holiday season, if you're hosting any family or friends, you'll want to set the festive tone in the small details with the right candles, dinnerware, and decorations. Just in time, Anthropologie is taking up to 30% off entertaining essentials at the Get Ready for Guests event. To prepare for holiday hosting, this sale covers three categories -- kitchen & dining, pillows & throws, and candles & decorative accessories.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Free Shipping On All Orders Today Only + New Black Friday Deals

Happy Thursday! It’s a good day to shop! Ulta.com has free shipping on any order today only plus a ton of new Black Friday Deals plus choose one of two free mystery gifts with your $50 order!. Here’s what’s on sale today:. Select L’Oreal Mascaras, Highlighters, Lips, Concealers $9.99 Each.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

The 23 Best Deals to Score During Ulta Beauty's Hello Holiday Sale

A little elf just gave us the 411 on Ulta Beauty's Hello Holiday Sale, and we must say, there's some really good stuff on sale—﻿we're talking cult-favorites like the Foreo LUNA Mini 2 facial device and Drybar's Interchangeable styling iron. Yes, you read that right. From now until November 16, you can score up to 50 percent off hundreds of skincare, haircare and makeup products from best-selling brands. In other words, get ready to fill your cart with the best of the best, including Bobbi Brown makeup, Too Faced palettes, St. Tropez bronzing mousses and more. Here are 23 products we're stocking up on.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Sunday Deals of the Day Plus $10 Off $60

Head over to ulta.com today to snag some great deals. First deal is $10 off your $60 purchase with code SALE21 (excludes prestige). Second deal, you can select a free beauty bag of your choice that contains 23 samples when you spend $70. And here’s a bunch more deals happening...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals Starting at Just $2 — Up to 77% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Macy’s has been rolling out some major early Black Friday deals, and we want to make sure you’re on top of it all! There are literally thousands of items that you can shop before Black Friday officially kicks off post-Thanksgiving — and the latest batch of items we’ve selected is nothing short of incredible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy