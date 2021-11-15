ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video Easter Eggs: The Scarf, the Ring and More

By Eliza Thompson
The queen of hidden messages. Taylor Swift surprised fans with another music video from Red (Taylor’s Version) — and it’s full of nods to her past.

The Grammy winner, 31, dropped the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” on Monday, November 15, just three days after releasing the rerecorded version of her 2012 album, Red. Directed by Blake Lively, the video features Miles Teller as a groom haunted by his past, i.e. a vengeful ex played by Swift herself.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” the “Beautiful Ghosts” singer tweeted on Sunday, November 14, announcing the new video. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Though the song is one of the previously unreleased tracks added to Red (Taylor’s Version), the video includes tons of references to other albums in Swift’s catalog, particularly 1989 and Speak Now. Fans have already started making predictions about which of her LPs will be the next to get the rerelease treatment.

The Cats star initially decided to rerecord her first six albums in 2019 after she lost control of her masters in a highly publicized dispute with her former record label, Big Machine. Her first rerelease, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), debuted in April.

“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work,” the “Lover” singer wrote via Instagram in February. “For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons. … Those reasons seem unnecessary now. I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album.”

The “You Belong With Me” songstress took a similar approach for Red (Taylor’s Version), which includes nine previously unreleased songs plus a newly expanded, 10-minute version of fan favorite “All Too Well.”

When Red (Taylor’s Version) debuted on Friday, November 12, the Pennsylvania native credited her fans with helping her make the decision to rerecord her earlier albums. “It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me,” she tweeted at the time. “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours.”

Keep scrolling for a look at all the Easter eggs in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video:

