There were a few eyebrows raised at the casting of Nintendo's new animated Super Mario Bros.. movie earlier this month, with the choice of Chris Pratt as Mario coming under some heavy fire from the internet. However one of the better received names on the list was Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and that may be a good thing as it looks like the character is getting his own spin-off movie with Rogen voicing the barrel throwing ape. According to the report by Giant Freakin Robot, Fred Armisen will also be reprising his Cranky Kong role in the Illumination production.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO