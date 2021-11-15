Police Search For Man Wanted In Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping At Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and kidnapping at a Detroit gas station.

Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault and kidnapping at Detroit gas station. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Friday, Nov. 12, at about 4:10 a.m., in the 15100 block of Greenfield the suspect pulled out a gun and ordered a male victim to get into his vehicle, a black Chrysler.

After driving for a short period of time, the suspect let the victim out of his car.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was wearing a black ‘Nike’ hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tan boots.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

