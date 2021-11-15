ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dad vs Son and Flashlight (VIDEO)

By Dagwood
1029thebuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho hasn’t had this happen with their Dad? Me and my Dad...

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I rushed down the street. ‘Ma’am?’ She turned with tears streaming from behind her sunglasses.’: Man shares touching act of kindness for old woman after husband dies

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Since 2011, I’ve seen an older couple walking the neighborhood every morning and evening. They had matching windbreaker outfits, large white new balance sneakers, and a stick in hand.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fatim Hemraj

10 years ago, 2-year-old Sky Metalwala vanished into thin air. His mother still refuses to explain what happened to him.

Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Independent

Police appeal for help finding woman who entered Bronx Zoo lion enclosure waving bunches of roses and throwing $100 bills in air

Police are appealing for help locating a woman who visited New York’s Bronx Zoo, climbed over the barrier surrounding the lion enclosure and began declaring her love for the animals while tossing $100 bills into the air last week, according to witnesses.Police on Friday appealed to the public for help in finding the woman, according to the Associated Press.NBC News reports that the incident happened at approximately 4pm on Thursday, with the woman exclaiming: “King, I love you, I came back for you!”A statement from the zoo says that “staff were notified that a woman had stepped over a public...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Pink Undergoes Major Surgery

Pink is recovering after she underwent a major surgery. The three-time Grammy Award winner detailed her "brutal recovery" in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado last week. The singer, who said she will be on crutches for the next six weeks, said she is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother says ‘Karen’ neighbour called police over her child’s Barbie car

A mother says her neighbour called the police to complain about her car – specifically, the pink plastic one her child drives.“So, my neighbour called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the mom, Alicia Rivera, said on TikTok. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”In a series of videos, police officers can be seen inspecting the small toy vehicle in Ms Rivera’s driveway, which appears to be somewhere in New York state. One of those videos has gone viral, garnering over 1.6m views.According to Ms Rivera, her neighbor called 911 because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
International Business Times

17-Year-Old Boy Follows Mother's Orders, Hacks Grandparents To Death

A search is on for a 17-year-old boy who went missing after brutally hacking his paternal grandparents to death, allegedly on the orders of his mother. Police arrested the teen's mother, hailing from the Indian city of Ludhiana on Wednesday. A manhunt for the accused, a grade 11 student, is on, reported Hindustan Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1029thebuzz.com

Brass Against Singer Pees On Fan Onstage (VIDEO)

The singer for the band Brass Against (rage with horned instruments) got ‘carried away’ on stage at Welcome To Rockville and urinated on a fan. That’s about as disgusting as it gets folks. Don’t do this. And if you’re ever at a winter retreat and Brass against are playing, don’t...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy