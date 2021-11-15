ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

By Kristen Payne
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and Sunday, Nov. 14 was National Diabetes Day. According to the CDC in 2020, 34.2 million U.S. adults have diabetes. Diabetes is a condition in which your body doesn’t make or use enough insulin which allows the body to...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

CATES: It’s Diabetes Awareness Month, getting tested is easier than ever

On this list of diseases and conditions I hate, COVID has now become #1. I have never seen any condition cause so much suffering. It is an awful disease, probably taking the worse toll I’ve seen on people in terms of destroying their health in the short term, and even in the medium term. The longer term, 20 years from now, I am terrified to even think about. But COVID for me takes that #1 spot because it’s also destroyed so many things not directly related to health—the economy, businesses small and large, how we shop, how we engage socially, it’s changed the political climate, and even our civility and respect towards other human beings.
WEIGHT LOSS
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: November – Epilepsy Awareness Month

More than 3.4 million people in the U.S. have epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. One third of those people live with uncontrolled seizures because no available treatment works for them. One young woman from Hobart feared she might be one of those people, until a neurologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center gave her a whole new lease on life.
HOBART, WI
phl17.com

Morning Extra – November is National Diabetes month

(Sponsored) – We’ve got the scoop on heart-healthy snacks and diabetes friendly recipes and all the info you need to stay nourished, balanced and feeling full. From quick bites to festive holiday recipes combining all the fat, fiber and protein necessary for a healthy diet, we’ve got you covered. November...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Monroe, LA
The Recorddelta

Commissioners proclaim November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month

BUCKHANNON — Nearly one in three of all cancer deaths in West Virginia are from lung cancer, read Susie Haught, Case Manager for Community Care of WV. Haught provided a presentation of Lung Cancer Awareness Proclamation during the regular County Commission meeting Thursday morning. Haught presents this proclamation to Commissioners...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Gainesville Times

Opinion: Spotlighting adoption during national awareness month

Adoption stirs up many images in people’s minds, such as the old-fashioned orphanage where children were placed and prospective adoptive parents came to visit and “choose” their child. That is not the case here in the U.S., as orphanages have been replaced by foster homes or even group homes. Internationally,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Type 1 Diabetes#Kidneys#Cdc#Steward Medical Group
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy