Capacious New Galleries Invite Fresh Perspective On Art History Ahead Of Phillips 20th Century & Contemporary Art Sale

Art Basel has announced that it will team up with Singapore’s regional fair S.E.A Focus for a contemporary art event in Asia from January 15 to 23, 2022. As part of Singapore Art Week, the upcoming event will be S.E.A Focus’s fourth edition, and it will feature an integrated onsite as well as a digital experience for art buffs. Centred around the theme of chance constellation, the event will explore the histories, the diverse cultural influences and relationships that connect the artistic community in the Southeast Asian region. There will also be a curated collection of contemporary art from some of the finest artists and galleries from across the region, fostering a deeper understanding of the artworks through the exhibition.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO