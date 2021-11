So, I just dyed my hair for the fourth time, and in the process, I began to think about how many musicians have dyed hair. Now, as a Black man with locs, I immediately think of rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who is known for his colorful hair. But there are other musicians with all types of hair textures who dye their hair just as frequently — Billie Eilish is known for her green roots and black ends, Bad Bunny has particularly fascinating hairstyles with an often-bleached widows-peak and I think I remember seeing Katy Perry with blue hair a few years ago. So colored hair is nothing new in music, but it also extends far beyond the industry.

