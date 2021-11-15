ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Colin Morris obituary

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKypH_0cxM1GyQ00
Pope Urban II calling the First Crusade at the Council of Clermont, 1095. Colin Morris studied the power of the medieval papacy in relation to secular forces and non-Christians, such as the Muslims of the eastern Mediterranean.

When did the concept of the individual emerge in western Europe? According to the Swiss historian Jacob Burckhardt, writing in the mid-19th century, it was during the Italian Renaissance, from the late 13th century onwards. However, in 1972 Colin Morris, who has died aged 93, provided a strong challenge to that still widely held orthodoxy with his book The Discovery of the Individual, 1050–1200.

Using evidence drawn from a wide range of written sources, Colin argued that the “long 12th century” saw the first flowering of autobiographical writing in the west; new, more personalised forms of religious practice, notably private and individual confession; a new relationship with God and the saints; and, in the secular world, new representations of human love. As a reviewer wrote in 1975, “every future exploration of this subject will have to begin right here”.

Articles on the Crusades, pilgrimage and saints’ cults were followed by The Papal Monarchy: The Western Church from 1050 to 1250 (1989). In it Colin outlined the emergence of a papal power, which, supported by a sophisticated legal and administrative structure, led to a growing centralisation of ecclesiastical authority at Rome and a corresponding shrinkage of local autonomies, and inevitable conflict with secular powers, such as Henry II of England or the Holy Roman emperor Frederick Barbarossa. At the same time, control of lay belief and religious practice was promoted through teaching and legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vc91O_0cxM1GyQ00
Colin Morris at the Bishop’s Place, St Davids, Pembrokeshire

But this panoramic study ranges far wider than the papacy, for it examines both the church’s internal dynamics and tensions and its external strategies towards outsiders, whether within the western world, such as Jews and heretics, or beyond, in the eastern Church and Islam. Massive scholarship is deployed with an elegance and liveliness that I became very familiar with from a colleague who was a considerable raconteur.

Colin’s research was always informed by a deep interest in medieval art and architecture, particularly of France and Italy. His study Bringing the Holy Sepulchre to the West: S Stefano, Bologna, from the Fifth to the 20th Century (1997) details the seven churches of Santo Stefano, an extraordinary complex of buildings intended as a literal representation of the holy places of Jerusalem, which were increasingly difficult to access after Crusading initiatives eventually fell away in the 13th century.

The Sepulchre of Christ and the Medieval West: From the Beginning to 1600 (2005) utilises visual evidence to great effect to demonstrate how the tomb of Christ served as a focus for Crusading ideology before the fall of Jerusalem in 1187, became a model for the new churches of the Templars, including the Temple Church in London, and then provided a template for the creation of “alternative tombs” in new devotional and pilgrimage centres throughout Europe, such as the Jeruzalemkapel in Bruges, and Holy Sepulchre in Görlitz, Saxony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w128E_0cxM1GyQ00
After gaining first-class degrees in both history and theology, Colin Morris served as chaplain of Pembroke College, Oxford, and later as professor at Southampton

Born in Hull, Colin was the son of Kitty (Catherine, nee Metham) a tailoress, and Harry Morris, a commercial traveller, who died when Colin was 11. At the age of nine he won a scholarship to Hymers college, Hull, and from there a scholarship to the Queen’s College, Oxford, where he gained a first-class degree in modern history (1948).

Following 13 months of national service he returned to Queen’s for another BA, again first-class, in theology. After studying at Lincoln Theological College, in 1953 he was ordained deacon and appointed chaplain and fellow in medieval history at Pembroke College, Oxford, and in 1954 he was ordained priest.

Two years later he married Brenda Gale, a psychiatrist.

At Oxford Colin joined a stellar group of medieval historians, including Richard Hunt, Beryl Smalley and Richard Southern, who were transforming understanding of the intellectual, cultural, and religious landscape of the central middle ages, as their contemporaries Giles Constable and Robert Benson were doing in the US. He later served for a while as acting head of his college during a vacancy, a rule he described as republican. This was also a time of student unrest, to which he, always a man of the left, was broadly sympathetic, particularly for its internationalist concerns.

In 1969 he went to Southampton University as professor of medieval history. His leadership there during often difficult times was marked by good-tempered even-handedness and support for all the university historians in his care. In 1993 he retired as professor emeritus, and continued his research unencumbered by university duties. Throughout he held to the principles of being truthful, kind and curious. In 2007 he was elected a fellow of the British Academy, and two years later an honorary fellow of Queen’s.

Brenda survives him, along with their children, Christopher, Gillian and Michael, and grandchildren, Alice, John, Marc and Colin.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Giles Deacon
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Has No Plans To Abdicate Throne Unless She Gets Alzheimer's Or Have A Stroke

Queen Elizabeth will not abdicate the throne unless her health conditions do not allow her to do so. Queen Elizabeth II has dedicated her whole life to the British monarchy. Due to her recent health scare, there were rumors if she would abdicate and make way for her son, Prince Charles. However, that is unlikely to happen because the monarch has plans to step down unless she can no longer carry the job.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Temple Church#Jews#Swiss#Italian#Renaissance#The Eastern Church#Islam
jewishaz.com

Milestones - Obituary

Rabbi Barton Lee, 79, was a mensch. Barton passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. His loss leaves an enormous void, which can never be filled. Barton is survived by his wife, Marcie; his children, Noam (Stephanie Atlas) and Nira (David Eisenbise); grandson, Julian; brother, Carl Lee (Barbara Lee); and brother-in-law, David Schoenberg (Leslie Schoenberg); nieces and nephews; and the countless people he touched.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Religion
AFP

UK's Charles takes inter-faith, climate mission to Egypt

Britain's Prince Charles met Egypt's president and the head of Sunni Islam's prestigious Al-Azhar institution Thursday in Cairo on a mission centred on inter-faith co-existence and the battle against climate change. Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Al-Azhar's grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lionel Blair: Star of Britain’s golden age of television

Lionel Blair was seldom off the small screen during the golden era of British television. With his glowing smile and love of audiences, he brought a sparkle to television favourites such as Give Us a Clue and Name That Tune.Blair, who has died aged 92, was a perenially popular figure, who had made an easy transition from music hall and theatre to television. In a career spanning seven decades, he had been a dancer, singer and presenter. Asked about his style, seen by some as camp, he countered: “I prefer ‘flamboyant’, or ‘enthusiastic’. I’ve always been a bit over the...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

China’s infamous list of grievances with Australia ‘should be longer than 14 points’, top diplomat says

It’s become infamous in the troubled relationship between Australia and China. The Chinese embassy’s 14 dot points itemising a raft of difficulties with the Australian government – labelled a “list of grievances” when the story broke last year – has taken on a life of its own. Prime minister Scott Morrison even showed it to counterparts at the G7 in Cornwall in June.
CHINA
Variety

‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’ Review: A Portrait of the Fabled Writer Who Turned Darkness Into Play

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy