Over the course of the past few years Collegeville Elementary has witnessed numerous changes and improvements designed and intended to foster the development and growth of its Dual Language Immersion program. Two years ago a new building was installed on campus providing us with three additional classrooms for daily use. These classrooms currently house one kindergarten and two first grade classes. Drivers who commute between Escalon and Stockton along Mariposa Road should have noticed the construction taking place between the beginning of June and August. Parking lots may not be the most interesting or exciting topic to discuss, but the development of a new parking and loading/unloading area on campus represents a big deal for the families we serve. In the past parents attending events on campus had to park along the street or across the street. Thankfully, they no longer have to do so as we now have sufficient parking to meet our current and future needs.

ESCALON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO