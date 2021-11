The reverence will remain, but some of the usual features of Bartholomew County’s annual Veterans Day program are no longer being included. Due to environmental concerns, balloon releases for each veteran who has died over the past year no longer takes place. And the reading of names of veterans who have died over the past year is now being done in May as part of the community’s Memorial Day observance.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO