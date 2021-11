General Motors destination and freight charges (DFC) have increased by more than 20 percent since 2017, according to an analysis performed by Automotive News. The publication found that the average DFC for a GM vehicle at the moment is about $1,242, which represents a 21 percent increase from 2017. Part of the reason behind the increase may be the rising popularity of larger vehicles versus smaller passenger cars and hatchbacks. A GM spokesperson told AN that “model mix comes into play as the larger the vehicle you ship, the higher the expense.”

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO