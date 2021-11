“A Sudden Spontaneous Event” is a hilarious and heartbreaking look at what happens when the life you thought you had is over in an instant. Carole White’s life is just the way she likes it. Until, that is, she wakes confused and in a strange place after suffering a stroke. This bittersweet comedy explores loss, forgiveness and reconciliation as Carole and her son’s fraught relationship drives the action of the play.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO