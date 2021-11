The bi-district game for West Orange-Stark was a convincing victory over LaMarque. The Mustangs shutout the Cougars 49-0 for their second straight shutout. Coach Cornel Thompson reported unfortunately two starters for the Mustangs Jamaal Shaw and Evan Gray were injured in the game. Shaw has a strained MCL and is big question mark for the next game. Gray suffered a head injury and is in concussion protocol this week. It is doubtful that either player will be available for Friday’s game.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO