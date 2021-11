Do you know what a “coal tipple” is? No, it’s not the name of a festive cocktail or an old-fashioned dance craze. The name refers to a facility where materials such as coal can be transferred to and from railroad cars and loaded onto ships or containers for transport. Here in the Lowcountry, the “Coal Tipple” is the nickname for the “Charleston Export Coal Terminal,” an abandoned industrial site in Charleston Harbor.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO