West Plains, MO

Two people die in head-on crash in West Plains

By Chris Six
 4 days ago

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A man and woman have died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Lanton Road in West Plains Monday morning.

West Plains Police Department has identified the two victims as Susan Awayan Blair, 52, of Thayer, Missouri, and Otis A. Matthews III, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the West Plains Police Department, the crash happened around 5:55 a.m.

Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene and Blair was transported to a local hospital but later died of her injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the West Plains Crash Investigators and the West Plains Police Department. West Plains Fire Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Howell County Coroner, and MODOT all responded to the crash.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

