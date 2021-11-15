Pula presents Fort Centre as exciting new tourist product

Ever since Mirror rose to fame, the Canto-pop boy band has been endorsing brands left, right, and centre – from Samsung to Gucci, to Louis Vuitton, McDonald's and beyond. Whether it's in the world of fashion, beauty, food, tech, or even automotive, there's no denying that they're now one of the most in-demand brand ambassadors in the city. Now, you can add Prenetics – global diagnostics and genetic testing company – on the list of endorsements as one of Mirror's lead singers and one of the more popular members of the group, Ian Chan, fronts the newly released rapid detection system Circle HealthPod, which provides PCR-quality results for Covid-19.
