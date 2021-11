HOLLAND, Mich — The body of a 19-year-old Holland resident was recovered Tuesday morning from the water at Kollen Park. Holland Police and Fire units responded to Kollen Park around 9:50 p.m. Monday. Information was given that a person went off the dock into the water. Personal items belonging to the person were found on the dock and the Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Dive Team were immediately called.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO