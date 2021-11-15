Garath McCleary could remain sidelined for Wycombe’s cup replay with Hartlepool

Wycombe will continue to be without a host of international players for their FA Cup first-round replay against Hartlepool on Tuesday.

Garath McCleary could remain sidelined and has not featured for the Chairboys since October 23.

Daryl Horgan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all on international duty.

However, manager Gareth Ainsworth made a few changes for the previous game and could choose to do the same again.

Hartlepool could continue to be without Gavan Holohan for the midweek trip.

The midfielder sustained a knock during the 2-2 draw between the sides earlier this month and did not feature at the weekend as Pools lost 2-1 at home to Newport.

Jamie Sterry is also among those who could be sidelined after he missed Friday night’s match as he continues his return from a hamstring injury.

Striker Olufela Olomola is back in training but the match could come too soon for the former Southampton youth player.

