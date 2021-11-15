ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awe-inspiring art can be found at Fleshworks Tattoo Studio - 2021's Best

Travis Brown of Fleshworks Tattoo Studio is the winner of Best Tattoo Artist in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Travis Brown has a name for his freehand designs that seem to organically overlap each other in his paintings and on his clients at Fleshworks Tattoo Studio. He...

Bangor Daily News

Old-fashioned sailor tattoos inspired this student art show at Husson University

Before there were the intricate designs you see in contemporary tattoos all over the world, there was Sailor Jerry, aka Norman Collins, a tattooist in the mid-20th century who almost single-handedly inspired the modern profession of tattooing. Husson University students in adjunct instructor Kat Johnson’s mixed media class have used...
BANGOR, ME
TrendHunter.com

Art-Inspired Menswear

London-based fashion label ERDEM has announced the launch of its first-ever menswear collection, which is said to draw inspiration from the wardrobe of film director Derek Jarman and the paintings of British artist Patrick Proktor. The inaugural collection delivers an array of sophisticated garments, including striped mohair sweaters, warm-colored cardigans,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Art-Inspired Streetwear Collections

Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles are collaborating, taking art appreciation to the streets. The apparel features Californian artists like Judy Baca, Frances Stark, and Brenna Youngblood. Pieces from Judy Baca's international project 'The World Wall: A Vision of the Future Without Fear' are printed on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Advance

Waterways inspire Lighthart's art

The water splashes against the sides of the tugboat as a red buoy bobs in the water nearby. It seems like a photograph but it’s not. It’s a painting by local artist Dennis Lighthart. Lighthart, who has been painting professionally for more than 40 years, gained his love for painting...
NORFOLK, VA
TrendHunter.com

Classic Art-Inspired Watches

Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled its Reverso Tribute Enamel Hidden Treasures collection -- a concise capsule featuring a trio of handpainted watches that pay tribute to three classic artworks. The collection revistis Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunset at Montmajour,' Gustave Courbet's 'View of Lake Léman,' and Gustav Klimt's 'Portrait of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KTAL

Ed’s Emporium Art Glass Studio

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with Eric Allen from Ed’s Emporium Art Glass Studio to tell us what they do and how easy it can be to make something out of glass. You can take a class on how to blow glass and or mold glass, and you can take any course on glass and take it alone or with a few friends and family. If you want to take a class or see what else they offer, visit www.edsemporium.com.
VISUAL ART
Billboard

Camila Cabello Shows Off Mother Nature-Inspired Neck Tattoo

Camila Cabello is showing her love for the environment with a brand new tattoo. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the new ink -- which is located on the back of her neck -- and shared that it's inspired by mother nature.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

In a Cryptic New Film, Arthur Jafa Inspires Awe—and Hope—for Black Futurity

The New York art world fell hard for Arthur Jafa five years ago, when, at the now-defunct Harlem location of Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, he debuted Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death (2016), a kaleidoscopic video essay about Black America that brings together more than a hundred appropriated images and videos in the span of a fast-paced seven and a half minutes. Five years later, at the same space in on 127th Street, Jafa is showing his latest work, a new film called AGHDRA (2021) that takes his work in a much different direction. The film contains just a handful...
MOVIES
twollow.com

How to Start an Art Studio for Kids

Art has an important role to play in the development of children, as it unlocks their imagination and creativity. Many kids can benefit from art workshops with professional artists. If you have a passion for sharing this experience with kids, consider starting an art studio. Starting an art studio for...
KIDS
lareviewofbooks.org

The Best of LARB’s Featured Art

Rather than attempt to convince readers that the art in Los Angeles is commensurate with that in New York and other cosmopolitan centers, LARB’s art section welcome the intimate and the provincial, showcasing artists less inclined to appeal to the art market. While the Los Angeles art world is in no way divorced from the movement of capital, it still nurtures the attractive possibility of experimentation and porousness. The artworks, artists, and exhibitions featured on our homepage every week for the past 10 years reflect LA’s decentralizing and expansive sensibility. Art puts on many hats in the selection below — some poetic, others familiar, some in vitrines, others high in the sky, some heavy, others light, some exclusive to artist-run spaces, others that extend into distant dimensions. Please see this as an invitation to peek at and perhaps linger with the art below, not as a statement set in stone. We aim to encourage engagement and, always, to allow room for surprise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Columbian

Five Clark County studios offer seasonally inspired arts, crafts workshops ideal for gifts

Local arts and craft studios offer a rainbow of gift-making workshops that also let you give yourself the present of a fun holiday activity. Options include glass fusing, painting, pottery, wooden sign-making and mixed media collage. If you aren’t jazzed about the joys of DIY gifts, the studios offer gift certificates that make a thoughtful present for the budding artists on your list.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pink Undergoes Major Surgery

Pink is recovering after she underwent a major surgery. The three-time Grammy Award winner detailed her "brutal recovery" in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado last week. The singer, who said she will be on crutches for the next six weeks, said she is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
