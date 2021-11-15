Awe-inspiring art can be found at Fleshworks Tattoo Studio - 2021's Best

Rather than attempt to convince readers that the art in Los Angeles is commensurate with that in New York and other cosmopolitan centers, LARB’s art section welcome the intimate and the provincial, showcasing artists less inclined to appeal to the art market. While the Los Angeles art world is in no way divorced from the movement of capital, it still nurtures the attractive possibility of experimentation and porousness. The artworks, artists, and exhibitions featured on our homepage every week for the past 10 years reflect LA’s decentralizing and expansive sensibility. Art puts on many hats in the selection below — some poetic, others familiar, some in vitrines, others high in the sky, some heavy, others light, some exclusive to artist-run spaces, others that extend into distant dimensions. Please see this as an invitation to peek at and perhaps linger with the art below, not as a statement set in stone. We aim to encourage engagement and, always, to allow room for surprise.

