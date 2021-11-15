ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars on I-84 Friday

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 84 Friday night has died, police said.

Carrie Lynn Simons, 37, was injured after crashing her car, getting out and then being hit by two other drivers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau said they found Simons with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital where she passed away.

