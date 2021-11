Harris will get the start Monday against Atlanta in place of Jalen Suggs (ankle). With Suggs nursing an ankle sprain, Harris will move into the lineup for his first start of the season. He's been holding down a regular role of roughly 20 minutes off the bench on most nights, but thus far Harris hasn't been nearly impactful enough to warrant fantasy attention in season-long formats. With an increased workload on tap, he may be worth a dart in DFS contests Monday, but he doesn't carry a ton of upside.

