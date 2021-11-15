ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who will be next victim of 'Manning Curse?' Week 10 Manning Cast guests announced

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN5HZ_0cxLycCX00

The Manning Cast returns for this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, but it seems like word of the “Manning Curse” has spread.

This week’s broadcast will not feature any active NFL player for the first time this season.

Instead, the Manning Cast lineup will feature broadcaster Al Michaels, pro golfer Phil Mickelson, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and former NFL QB Philip Rivers.

There was no Manning Cast last week but prior to that many fans began noticing a trend of unfortunate luck each active NFL player who joined the show was experiencing: they all lost their next game.

Active NFL players are 0-6 in their following games after appearing on the broadcast.

Listen to sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest NFL team gear

The “curse” gained more notoriety last week when the Buffalo Bills lost to a 1-win Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been embroiled in dysfunction all season following quarterback Josh Allen’s appearance on the Manning Cast.

Others who joined the show and lost the following week include Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady.

It does not seem as if other entertainers or athletes have been affected by the so-called “curse,” but if Philip Rivers, who is coaching high school football in Alabama, loses his next high school game then we really have to start to wonder the bounds of said curse.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Cam Newton’s contract with Panthers revealed

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Al Michaels
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders, Jon Gruden reach settlement on his contract

Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Golden State Warriors#The Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy