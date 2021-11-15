Who will be next victim of 'Manning Curse?' Week 10 Manning Cast guests announced

The Manning Cast returns for this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, but it seems like word of the “Manning Curse” has spread.

This week’s broadcast will not feature any active NFL player for the first time this season.

Instead, the Manning Cast lineup will feature broadcaster Al Michaels, pro golfer Phil Mickelson, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and former NFL QB Philip Rivers.

There was no Manning Cast last week but prior to that many fans began noticing a trend of unfortunate luck each active NFL player who joined the show was experiencing: they all lost their next game.

Active NFL players are 0-6 in their following games after appearing on the broadcast.

The “curse” gained more notoriety last week when the Buffalo Bills lost to a 1-win Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been embroiled in dysfunction all season following quarterback Josh Allen’s appearance on the Manning Cast.

Others who joined the show and lost the following week include Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady.

It does not seem as if other entertainers or athletes have been affected by the so-called “curse,” but if Philip Rivers, who is coaching high school football in Alabama, loses his next high school game then we really have to start to wonder the bounds of said curse.

